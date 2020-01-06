New Delhi: Scores of students on Monday took to the streets of Mumbai near the Gateway of India to protest against the Sunday violence on students and teachers at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). However, amid the sloganeering and banners raised, a woman holding a poster that read ‘Free Kashmir’ caught everyone’s attention.

According to reports, there seems to have been an overlap of protestors demonstrating against scrapping Kashmir’s special status and the unprecedented violent attack on JNU students yesterday evening.

#WATCH Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/i7SeImYxCE — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Visuals surfaced on the internet showing hundreds of students on gathered around Gateway of India, holding anti-ABVP posters as well as several with Indian tricolour flags.

Mumbai: Students' protest underway at Gateway of India over yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University pic.twitter.com/QVphC58NxG — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

At around 6:30 PM on Sunday, a group of goons wearing masks entered the gates of JNU and seriously damaged two of the college hostels, injuring many women students as well as teachers. The incident drew condemnation from all quarters, with the opposition heavily charging at the BJP alleging the party behind the violence.

Thousands of students from universities across the country also joined the protests in solidarity and extending support to the JNU victims.

Notably, Police personnel have been deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gates to keep the agitation under control. Meanwhile, a clash broke out between students and police personnel at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University where a protest was staged extending support to JNU victims.

On the other hand, the Indian Youth Congress members took out a torch rally at India Gate over yesterday’s violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Addressing the media on the violence at JNU, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had said that the situation was under control, the video footage was being taken into consideration and an investigation is underway.

All 34 persons from JNU who were admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre have been discharged from the hospital, he had said.