New Delhi: A day after several students and teachers including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were brutally attacked by masked miscreants inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. Shah reportedly requested Baijal to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) & hold talks with them.

Meanwhile, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, whom the JNUSU has blamed for the fresh violence, asked students to maintain peace. “University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance”, Kumar told ANI.

He asserted that the top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students.

Earlier in the day, Delhi police has registered first FIR in connection with the violence at the varsity. “ We have taken cognizance of yesterday’s JNU Violence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of investigation”, said Devendra Arya, DCP (South-West).

On the other hand, students from various colleges across the country held peaceful protests in solidarity with their counterparts in JNU. The SFI unit in Ernakulam district has asked its respective college units to organise protests against the JNU violence. Yesterday, the unit had carried out protest marches in Trivandrum and Vypin in Kochi.

Besides, Students at the University of Oxford, England, also extended support to their JNU counterparts.

Later in the day, a four-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will visit the campus and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to express solidarity with the students. The delegation is led by TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi.

Political Leaders React

Reacting over the incident, Union Minister Smriti Irani said,”Investigation has begun, so will not be right to speak on it now, but Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns.”

Firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh blamed left students for the incident. He said,”Left students are defaming Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), they have turned the University into a centre of hooliganism.”

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, on the other hand, called the incident a clear conspiracy. He said,”How were masked people allowed to enter the campus? What did the Vice Chancellor do? Why was Police standing outside? What was the Home Minister doing? All these questions are unanswered. This is a clear conspiracy,investigation needed.”

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the incident and said,”The Sangh Parivar forces must withdraw from this dangerous game of bloodshed on campus. It would be good if they understand that voice of students’ are the voice of the land.”

He added,”The onslaught on students is the result of intolerance. The Nazi-style attack on students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University are carried out by those who want to create unrest and violence in the country.”