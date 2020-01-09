New Delhi: As the agitation grows over the Centre’s inaction over Sunday violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, BJP veteran leader and former Human Resource Department Minister Murli Manohar Joshi came in support of students demanding the removal of the varsity Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, calling his attitude ‘deplorable’.

Issuing his statement on the micro-blogging website Twitter, the former HRD minister alleged that the JNU administration, as well as V-C Kumar, had neglected the advice to implement a working formula that resolves the issue of enhanced hostel fees.

“The HRD ministry had twice advised the JNU V-C to implement a certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue of enhanced fees in JNU. He was also advised to reach out to the teachers and students,” the BJP leader asserted in his statement.

“It is shocking that the V-C is adamant for not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion, such a V-C should not be allowed to continue on this post,” he added.

Joshi, who was an HRD Minister during the reign of late BJP Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1998 and 2004, is the first BJP leader to speak on the JNU student and teacher’s demand for the V-C’s removal.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JNU students and teachers held a meeting with the HRD minister and left unsatisfied with the ministry’s response. Subsequently, they held a protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan but were instead stopped and manhandled by the Delhi Police.

A huge ruckus broke out outside Shastri Bhawan shortly after a JNU delegation meets with the HRD ministry. Notably, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh affirmed that students and faculty will not relent till Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is sacked. Several students were detained, while one person was injured in the protest march.

Responding to the undying demands, HRD Minister Amit Khare said, “Whatever has happened in the last few days is extremely sad. Students have a list of grievances. The teachers also have grievances against the administration, we are trying to resolve all of them.”

He added that the agitated students have been offered another meeting on Friday to raise their demands. “Such incidents should not re-occur,” he asserted.