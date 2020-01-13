New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to WhatsApp, Google, Facebook and Apple Inc on a petition of three JNU professors seeking preservation of data including CCTV footage, WhatsApp messages, and other relevant evidence related to the January 5 violence that broke out inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The court has also south Delhi Police and the state government to response on the matter. The case will be heard again tomorrow.

During the hearing, the Delhi police, which is investigating the Jan 5 violence, informed the HC that it has already asked the varsity to preserve the CCTV footage and WhatsApp data but they are yet to receive information from the latter. The police also stated that they wrote to WhatsApp seeking details of 2 groups and are waiting for response.

Earlier on Friday, three professors of JNU– Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant had approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence related to the violence. The professors had also sought necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.