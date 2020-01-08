New Delhi: Delhi Police has found new vital leads on the identities of the masked goons that attacked students and teachers inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday, government sources revealed on Wednesday.

“Some masked persons have been identified, soon the police will crack the identity of the masked men seen in the videos who vandalised public and private property in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacked students,” government officials who wished to be discreet told news agency ANI.

Earlier today, the JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagdeesh Kumar met Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary GC Hosur of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and briefed them about bringing back normalcy in the JNU campus.

This comes after, the JNU administration on Tuesday night announces the formation of a panel to look into the reasons that triggered the Sunday campus violence leaving over 35 students and professors injured and stirring up a nationwide outrage.

The Delhi Police had earlier requested all eyewitnesses to come forward with any information they have on the incident after it stated that most of the CCTV footage had been damaged in the rampage. The Delhi Police had also filed an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, and 19 others in connection with the violence, alleging that she attacked security guards and vandalised server room on January 4.