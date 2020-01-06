New Delhi: The Delhi Police, which has come under intense scrutiny for its mishandling of last night’s violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, faced protests from angry students as they conducted a flag march on the campus to bring the situation under control.

News agency ANI on Monday tweeted a video of Delhi Police personnel facing slogans of ‘Delhi Police go back’ by students in the university.

#WATCH Delhi: 'Delhi police, go back' slogans raised during the flag march conducted by police inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. pic.twitter.com/w5OYN3DAo0 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Last evening, a mob of 50-100 people, alleged to be members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), barged into the campus and, armed with sticks, rods and even sledgehammers, beat up students as well as faculty members. Nearly 20 people, including JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh sustained injuries in the attack and were rushed to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospitals for treatment.

The Delhi Police, as well as security guards of JNU, have been accused by eyewitnesses of standing as ‘mute spectators,’ even as the mob unleashed mayhem on the campus. It is also alleged, in fact, that the police switched off all street lights near the university to help the attackers flee from the campus.

The incident triggered nationwide outrage, as solidarity protests erupted in various cities and campuses across the country.

In a related development, the Delhi Police today said in a statement that it will soon file FIR into the incident, after having received multiple complaints in connection with it.

Delhi Police: We have received multiple complaints in connection with yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). We will soon register FIR. — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the police to submit to it a report in connection with the incident.