New Delhi: A special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch has identified the masked woman, who was seen in the one of viral videos of the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, as a student of prestigious Delhi University. Officials probing the case have asserted that the woman has been sent a notice to join the probe. They also informed that her phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

Deputy commissioner of police Joy Tirkey, who is heading the SIT said that the woman studies in Daulat Ram college. “Once she joins the probe, she will be interrogated about her role in the January 5 violence”, he added.

When the SIT officials were asked about the JNU students and teachers claim that if the masked woman belonged to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), they dodged the question and refused to comment on the accused political affiliation.

Besides, 48 others including Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah who featured in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel have also been asked to join the investigation. Awasthi and Shah are first year students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. While Awasthi belongs to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Shah is a resident of Munirka area in Delhi.

They have been sent notices to join the probe, officials stated. “When we contacted Awasthi and Shah, they said they will join the probe. Though their phones were later found to be switched off, their locations have been traced and the two will be questioned in connection with their alleged involved in the violence on campus on 5 January, the police said.