New Delhi: As several teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University were injured after masked miscreants entered the prestigious varsity campus on Sunday, Opposition leaders including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee slammed the Narendra Modi-led government, saying that ‘those in power are afraid of brave voices’.

Condemning the attack Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the ‘fascists in control of our nation’, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. “The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear”, tweeted Rahul.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack and called it a ‘shame on democracy’. “We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia, Vivek Gupta) headed to Delhi to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU Link”, tweeted the West Bengal CM.

The Congress party on its official Twitter handle said that the violence was a consequence of the ruling BJP’s divisive politics.

“We strongly condemn the attacks taking place in JNU. This kind of violence is a direct result of the BJP govt’s divisive politics and its failure in protecting students & our democracy from persistent attacks. Why is the Police doing nothing to protect students? asked the grand old party.

Echoing similar remarks, Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram and Randeep Singh Surjewala also hit out at the BJP and alleged that the incident can only happen with the support of the government”.

“What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner? If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief”, tweeted former Union minister and Congress leader Chidambaram.

Tharoor, on the other hand, claimed the attack on the students were “tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020”.

This is unbelievable. These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020. I implore the authorities to stop this. They are destroying Indian democracy as well as what remains of our nation's image in the democratic world. #StopJNUAssaultsNow! https://t.co/wuEih3fRn9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2020