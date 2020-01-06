New Delhi: A day after a group of masked miscreants attacked Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), severely injuring students and teachers, the Delhi Police on Monday lodged an FIR to take account of the incident.

Addressing the media on the violence at JNU, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that the video evidence is being taken into consideration and an investigation is underway. All 34 persons from JNU who were admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre have been discharged from the hospital, he said.

The Delhi Police claimed that the incident was brought under control as soon as they were informed of the clashes, and deployed forces around the admin block.

“The case is with Crime Branch now. Delhi Police’s Joint CP Western range, Shalini Singh is the head of the fact-finding committee. A fact-finding committee has been formed under her chairmanship so that there is no delay in the investigation. Police teams have visited the spot. We are checking videos of men and women entering the campus with their faces covered. We have also seized material evidence,” Randhawa said at the press briefing, adding that the Crime Branch was looking into evidence available in WhatsApp messages and social media platforms as well.

Speaking on the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said, “The situation both inside and outside JNU campus is completely under control. Police deployment to continue till situation normalises. No violence reported today from both inside and outside the campus.”

Earlier today, the Congress demanded that the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik be held accountable for negligence over the attacks on JNU students and teachers. The perpetrators of the crime should be identified within 24 hours and brought to justice, the party affirmed.

At around 6:30 PM on Sunday, a group of goons wearing masks entered the gates of JNU and seriously damaged two of the college hostels, injuring many women students as well as teachers.

Subsequently, Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers on Sunday night. The delegation comprising students and teachers from JNU, Jamia and Delhi University submitted an application with four demands, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

The incident drew condemnation from all quarters, with the opposition heavily charging at the BJP alleging the party behind the violence. Thousands of students from universities across the country also joined the protests in solidarity and extending support to the JNU victims.