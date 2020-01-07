New Delhi: As a group of masked goons caused mayhem inside the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), beating up students and teachers, thousands of students from colleges across the country on Monday marched out in solidarity expressing their support to the victims.

The clamour grew demanding the resignation on JNU vice-chancellor after over 34 people were left seriously wounded and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The incident blew up after a video surfaced showing JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh bleeding from a head injury.

“We condemn it and we want the immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor. Yesterday’s attack was an organised attack by goons of RSS and ABVP. Since past 4-5 days, violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP,” said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh addressing the media after being discharged from AIIMS.

After facing immense criticism for negligence over the Sunday violence, Delhi Police today filed a single FIR and handed over the case to the Crime Branch under the chairmanship of Joint CP Western range, Shalini Singh. The police have taken into consideration all of the video evidence, and viral screenshots shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Clash breaks out between students of Jadavpur University and Kolkata Police

The Kolkata police lathi-charged the students of Jadavpur University who were protesting at Sulekha more against the Sunday violence at JNU. According to reports, the JU students led by the SFI took out a colourful protest march outside the campus to stop a BJP demonstration 500 metres away.

As they reached the crossing, the two groups went head-on and a few students set fire to a flag of the saffron party. As a result, the police used batons to disperse the chaos.

The Kolkata Police subsequently tweeted saying that the force was making all efforts to cooperate with students and law-abiding citizens in order to maintain peace.

Students, film fraternity march out in solidarity in Mumbai

Scores of students from various educational institutions in Mumbai gathered at the Gateway of India began a protest march last night that has continued and grown to several other areas of the city. Along with students, celebrated actors and directors including Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Tapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Diya Mirza, Rahul Bose also take part in a protest at Carter Road, against yesterday’s violence at JNU. Meanwhile, members of ABVP held a protest at Hutatma Chowk.

Youth Congress leads torch rally at India Gate in Delhi

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Indian Youth Congress began a torchlight march from its headquarters at Raisina Road to India Gate in Delhi on Monday evening to protest against the violence at the JNU campus.

Notably, the protest rally was attended by IYC in charge and Congress Joint Secretary Krishna Allavaru, General Secretary Bhaiya Pawar, Secretary Deepak Chotiwala, Congress Delhi Unit President Vikas Chikara, among others.

Protests staged against JNU violence at other parts of India

The JNU attack urged students in Chennai to hold a candle march to show solidarity with the victims. Meanwhile, students at the Aligarh Muslim University took out a candlelight march last night in protest with the students and faculty members of JNU.

In Pune, students of Film and Television Institute of India also held a protest against the JNU violence.

Students stand in solidarity with JNU across the globe

Not just in India, but the protests were held at an international level and JNU alumni in Nepal gathered at Kathmandu’s Maitighar Mandala to voice against the violence. Similarly, students held protests at Oxford University as well as the University of Sussex in Britain, and Columbia University in the US.