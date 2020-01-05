New Delhi: Violence erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday as a group of masked goons entered the varsity campus and went on a rampage throwing stones and beating up students and teachers inside the college hostel.

(Follow LIVE Updates)

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh was singled out by the attackers, seriously injured and left bleeding. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. Delhi Police did not anything to protect me. They stood there watching what was happening,” Ghosh told reporters. She was taken to AIIMS Hospital immediately.

JNUSU President has been brutually attacked by ABVP Gundas. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/X9yJ4r7DeY — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

“Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?…ABVP go back.” Slogans could be heard from people inside the Sabarmati hostel for girls in JNU campus, where the masked attackers entered, shattered glass panes and damaged properties. Eyewitnesses also claimed that they went room to room damaging hostel property and beating up students.

#WATCH Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president & students attacked by people wearing masks on campus. 'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?… ABVP go back,' can be heard in video. (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/gYqBOmA37c — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Following the unprecedented violence, hoards of students staged a protest outside Delhi Police headquarters. “If you thought you can silence us, you are wrong. No goon can stop the students of this University from raising their voices. JNU students are rallying peacefully after the brutal crackdown in our campus and on us. We are bleeding but not broken. We are JNU,” tweeted the JNU Students’ Union.

If you thought you can silence us, you are wrong.

No goon can stop the students of this University from raising their voices.

JNU students are rallying peacefully after the brutal crackdown in our campus and on us.

We are bleeding but not broken.

We are JNU.#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/Wm4nMbidDk — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

More than 20 injured people from JNU were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre as well as Safdarjung Hospital with complaints of bleeding in the head, abrasions among others. The violent attacks emerged amid an ongoing standoff between the JNU students and the administration over a recent hike in hostel fees.