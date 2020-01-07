









New Delhi: After a night-long protest at the Gateway of India, students from various organisations, NGOs and prominent personalities on Tuesday were forced out by the Mumbai police. The protesters while being evicted raised slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and ‘Mumbai Police Murdabad’. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap , Music composer Vishal Dadlani and several prominent personalities had joined the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said that roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. “We had appealed to protesters many times, have now relocated them to Azad Maidan”, he added.

Besides, protests were held near the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, at the FTII Campus in Pune, with the student raising slogans demanding action against those indulging in the atrocities against the students and professors in JNU.

Earlier on Sunday, masked miscreants armed with sticks and sharp weapons attacked students and teachers at JNU. The incident took place at 5:30 PM on January 5 when the students were holding march against fee hike.