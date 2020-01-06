







New Delhi: As many as 26 people were injured after a group of masked men wielding sticks, rods attacked Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Sunday evening, drawing condemnation from all quarters.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh was singled out by the attackers, seriously injured and left bleeding. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. Delhi Police did not anything to protect me. They stood there watching what was happening,” Ghosh told reporters.

All the injured were rushed to AIIMS for treatment.

After the attack, Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers on Sunday night. The delegation comprising students and teachers from JNU, Jamia and Delhi University submitted an application to the Delhi Police PRO with four demands, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the Delhi Police to hold an inquiry, as the HRD Ministry condemned the incident, blaming outsiders for it, and said “anarchy will not be tolerated”. Several Union ministers and JNU alumni, such as Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, criticised the violence.

Meanwhile, thousands of students across the country from various educational institutions took to the streets on late Sunday night in solidarity and joined hands to extend their support for the JNU victims.