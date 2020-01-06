New Delhi: Hours after unprecedented violence broke out on the campus of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital, evoking condemnation from all quarters, Delhi Police lawyer Rahul Mehra tweeted that the incident makes him ‘hang my head in shame.’

“I, as Standing Counsel of Delhi Police, hang my head in shame after witnessing video clips of goons merrily entering JNU campus, creating mayhem and grievously injuring innocent students, damaging public property and then exiting the campus in the capital city. Where is our force?” Mehra tweeted.

“In case there is still any doubt and one needs to find out as to who exactly has been the aggressor and who the victim at JNU then all that needs to be done is to take stock of who really sustained injuries? Those who belong to ABVP or the Left backed student group?” he added.

I, as Standing Counsel @DelhiPolice, hang my head in shame after witnessing video clips of goons merrily entering JNU campus, creating mayhem &grievously injuring innocent students, damaging public property and then exiting the campus in capital city. Where is our force @CPDelhi? — Rahul Mehra (@TheRahulMehra) January 5, 2020

In case there is still any doubt &one needs to find out as to who exactly has been the aggressor &who the victim at #JNU then all that needs to done is to take stock of who really sustained injuries? Those who belong to ABVP or the Left backed student group? #दूधकादूधपानीकापानी — Rahul Mehra (@TheRahulMehra) January 5, 2020

Scores of JNU students, as well as faculty members, were injured as masked goons, around 50-100 in number, alleged to be activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a students’ group said to be affiliated to the ruling BJP, entered the campus last evening and created mayhem. Armed with rods, sticks and even hammers, they assaulted students and teachers and vandalised university property.

JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was among those to have sustained injuries in the attack. The injured were rushed to AIIMS for treatment.

The ABVP has denied any hand in the violence, instead blaming the Left, saying that its own workers have been injured in the incident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Delhi Police to submit a report to it in this regard.