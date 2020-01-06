New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a vocal critic of the centre on several of its policies, including the recent CAA-NRC-NPR troika, on Monday condemned in very strong words Sunday’s violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, calling it a ‘fascist surgical strike.’

Speaking to media a day after the horrific incident, the West Bengal Chief Minister remarked, “Delhi Police is not under Arvind Kejriwal, rather it is under the central government. On one side they have sent the BJP goons and on the other side, they made the police inactive. What can the police do if they are directed by a higher authority? This is a fascist surgical strike.”

Delhi being a union territory (UT), the Delhi Police reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), instead of the UT government.

Escalating her attack by a notch, Mamata further called it a ‘very disturbing and dangerous attack’ on democracy. “Anyone who speaks against them is labelled a Pakistani and an enemy of the country. We never saw such a situation in the country before this,” she added.

More than 30 people, most of them JNU students and faculty members, were injured in the attack, allegedly carried out by masked-wearing members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing students’ group said to be close to the ruling BJP.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police also registered its first FIR in the case.