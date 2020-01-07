New Delhi: Miscreants who brutally attacked students and teachers inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus reportedly shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. Speaking to the New York Times, witnesses said that the attackers rushed the campus between 7-8 PM, they shattered windows, attacked medics and yelled Jai Shri Ram.

The report, with the headline ‘Masked Men Attack Students In Rampage At University In New Delhi‘ also talked about the assault on JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh, who suffered head injuries in the violence. The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

Quoting students, the NYT report further said that attack was related, at least in part, to continuing protests among campus groups over fee hike. “They (students) also said the attackers targeted liberal leaders among the student body, and those who had been vocal about their opposition to Hindu nationalist policies endorsed by PM Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party”, the report said.

Meanwhile, thousands of students from colleges across the country on Monday marched out in solidarity expressing their support to their JNU counterparts. The also demanded resignation of JNU vice-chancellor after over 34 people were left seriously wounded and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“We condemn it and we want the immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor. Yesterday’s attack was an organised attack by goons of RSS and ABVP. Since past 4-5 days, violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP,” said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh addressing the media after being discharged from AIIMS.