New Delhi: In a significant development in connection with last evening’s violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, R Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel, on Monday quit on moral grounds, stating ‘we tried to but couldn’t provide security to the hostel.’

In a letter to the dean of students of JNU, the senior warden wrote, “Hereby I am informing you that I am resigning from the post of Senior Warden/wardenship of Sabarmati Hostel, because we tried but couldn’t provide security to the hostel.’

R. Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has resigned stating, 'we tried but could not provide security to hostel.' #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/9K68Fe1LIX — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Notably, Sabarmati Hostel was one of the three hostels to be attacked by masked intruders last evening, the other two being Mahi Mandvi and Periyar hostels. In fact, Sabarmati was the first hostel to be attacked by the goons, who were armed with rods, sticks and even sledgehammers.

Several JNU students, as well as faculty members, were injured in the attack. JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh too sustained injuries and a picture of her bloodied face, with a gash on her forehead, went viral on social media.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), whose members are alleged to have carried out the attack, have denied any involvement in it, and has instead blamed Left groups for indulging in violence during their boycott of the semester registration process.