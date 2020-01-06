New Delhi: Congress on Monday slammed the Centre over last evening’s unprecedented violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, terming the incident ‘state-sponsored goondaism’ and terrorism.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “The entire country witnessed state-sponsored goondaism and terrorism yesterday in the campus of JNU. All this happened under the watch of JNU administration and also Delhi Police which is directly controlled by Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Randeep Surjewala, Congress: The entire country witnessed state sponsored goondism and terrorism yesterday in the campus of JNU. All this happened under the watch of JNU administration and also Delhi Police which is directly controlled by Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/3qvNaVjO0Z — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Remarking that ‘no rule of law or democracy is left in India,’ Surjewala further demanded on his party’s behalf a ‘comprehensive judicial probe’ into the JNU episode.

Earlier, Congress leader and former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi, commenting on the incident, had tweeted that ‘fascists in control of our nation are afraid of the voices of our brave students.’

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

The incident was also condemned by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who last night visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where those who sustained injuries in the attack were admitted.

In an unprecedented development last evening, masked attackers, alleged to be workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), entered the campus and beat up students, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, as well as some faculty members.

The ABVP, however, has denied it’s involvement in the attack and instead accused the Left groups of carrying out the violence.