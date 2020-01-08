New Delhi: Two days after the violent attack on students and teachers at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) left more than 35 injured and stirred a nationwide outrage, the varsity administration on Tuesday announced the formation of a panel to look into the reasons that triggered Sunday’s brutality on campus.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was spotted on Tuesday evening as scores of students and teachers, including many alumni of the prestigious college, continued their protest outside the barricaded gates of JNU.

Although the Chhapaak star did not speak at the venue, she attended a public meeting at 7:30 PM and left in 15 minutes after speaking to a few members of the JNU Students’ Union.

After receiving immense criticism over lack of comment, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagdeesh Kumar finally gave his statement calling the incident ‘unfortunate’ and urging students to put their past behind and return to the varsity’s premises as soon as possible.

“The incident that took place on Sunday, January 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University,” Kumar said.

“Our heart goes out to all injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place,” he added.

Meanwhile, JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh said that her “struggle” against the proposed fee hike in the varsity will continue even if an FIR is filed against her for each day of the protest. The JNUSU president was accused under two FIRs for indulging in physical violence and verbal abuse that triggered the Sunday violence.

On the other hand, Mumbai Police called off protests at the Gateway of India and booked former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid along with Suvarna Salve and Firoz Mithiborwala for holding protest from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India.

At the same time, several forensic teams have been looking for clues and evidence inside the JNU campus where the rampage and attack on students and teachers took place on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has requested all eyewitnesses to come forward with any information they have on the incident.

Besides, protests were held by students of Jadavpur University in Kolkata who demonstrated collectively against the JNU violence, Citizenship Amendment Act, as well as nationwide NRC. Protests were also held in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, among other cities.