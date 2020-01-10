New Delhi: Amid growing chorus for his resignation, after violence in Jawahar Lal University on January 5, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday met HRD secretary Amit Khare. While the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was severely injured in the violence, had stated that they will not compromise over their demand for the removal of the VC, the HRD ministry had said that the government would instead focus on the issue at the heart of the unrest – the hike in hostel fees.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Khare had stated that the government would instead focus on the issue at the heart of the unrest – the hike in hostel fees. “We will talk to the university administration that the fees changes which were decided last month are implemented. We are working on resolving the issues and restoring normalcy. It is a prestigious university and should remain that way,” the HRD Secretary, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Beside students and faculty members, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi had also demanded the ouster of VC Kumar. In a statement, Joshi said, “Reports are that the HRD Ministry had twice advised the JNU V-C to implement certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue for enhanced fees in JNU. He has advised to reach out to the teachers and students. It is shocking that the V-C is adamant for not implementing the government proposal.”

Later in the day, a team of HRD ministry is also expected to meet JNU students at 3:30 PM today to end the month-long deadlock.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.