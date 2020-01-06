New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a students’ wing close to the ruling BJP which has been accused of carrying out last evening’s massive violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, has instead shifted the blame to Left groups, which, it says, had been boycotting ‘registration process’ at the university.

The same ‘registration process’ has been cited by the JNU administration in its statement over the violence.

So what is this ‘registration process’ that both the ABVP and the JNU administration are talking about?

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has been boycotting classes for the last few months over a proposed fee hike, as well as a directive to wear ‘appropriate dress’ while coming to the dining hall for dinner. They had taken out several protest marches against the same, during which they were lathicharged by the Delhi Police.

As a result of protests, the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) announced a rollback of fee hike. However, JNUSU called it an ‘eyewash’ and vowed to continue with its protest till the hike was rolled back completely.

It was as a part of this protest that the JNUSU announced a boycott of upcoming semester exams as well as that of the semester registration process. It was during this semester registration process, as per the administration, that violence first broke out on January 3 between ABVP and Left cadres, which, eventually, led to Sunday’s violence on the campus.

In a tweet, the ABVP even alleged that the between January 3 and 5, members of the Left groups had switched off internet service to block the registration process. It has also claimed that several of its own activists were injured in yesterday’s fracas at the campus.

Nearly two dozen people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, sustained injuries during yesterday’s attack at the university.