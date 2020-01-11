New Delhi: A WhatsApp group was created against Left students’ union on the very day when violence broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University — on January 5. Named ‘Unity Against Left’, the Whatsapp group has 60 members. The SIT probing the violence has already identified 37 of them.

Interestingly, not all of the members of the Whatsapp group belong to the university.

Here’s the list:

On Friday, the SIT identified nine suspects including JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh — who was injured that day — responsible for the attack. Apart from her, Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Donal Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel were named as suspects.

This is not the only Whatsapp group that has come to the fore regarding JNu violence. Three professors of JNU on Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence at the varsity campus. The petition also sought directions for preservation and retrieval of all material/evidences available with WhatsApp INC, Google INC and Apple INC pertaining to relevant data of WhatsApp groups ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’ including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members, in connection with the violence at JNU.

And here, the friends of RSS are plotting to destroy JNU pic.twitter.com/IAmip24Ugn — Apao (@RemaiA7) January 5, 2020

Soon after the violence, screenshots of conversations in these Whatsapp groups went viral, though it was not clear whether those screenshots are fake or not. According to those screenshots, these WhatsApp groups were created soon before the attack to plan how to mobilise the attack.