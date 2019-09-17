New Delhi: The results of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union 2019 (JNUSU) were declared on Tuesday. The United Front of left student groups (AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF) won all four posts in the polls which was conducted on September 6.

The results were announced in the evening after the Delhi High Court allowed the Jawaharlal Nehru University election committee to declare the results of the students’ union polls.

The court also allowed the JNU to notify the poll results as per the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

“JNU is permitted to notify the result in accordance with the recommendation of Lyngdoh Committee,” Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva told IANS.

The Delhi High Court had earlier put a stay order on declaration of results and had asked the JNU administration not to notify them.

Aishe Ghosh (Students’ Federation of India) was elected as JNUSU President, Saket Moon (Democratic Students’ Federation) as Vice President, Satish Chandra Yadav (All India Students’ Association) as General Secretary and Mohd Danish (All India Students’ Federation) as Joint Secretary.

All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) had contested in the polls.

Satish Chandra Yadav of the AISA was the winner for the post of General Secretary with 2,518 votes, while Saket Moon of DSF was the winner for Vice President with 3,365 votes. And then Mohd Danish of AISF became the winner for Joint Secretary with 3295 votes.

The Delhi High Court had stayed the announcement of results after petitions were filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi. A petitioner had raised a grievance that the election commission of the university has reduced the number of councillor seats from 55 to 46.

(With inputs from agencies)