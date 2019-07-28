Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti today asserted her stand on Article 35A and warned the government against tinkering with the contentious Article.

Mehbooba Mufti said that playing with Article 35A is like playing with gunpowder and any hand that would try to touch the Article will burn along with the body.

“35A ke saath chhed-chhad karna baarood ko haath lagaane ke baraabar hoga. Jo haath 35A ke saath chhed-chaad karne ke liye uthenge wo haath hi nahi wo saara jism jal ke raakh ho jaega,” said Mufti.

Yesterday, she reacted strongly on the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy additional 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, BSF, SSB and ITBP) in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the decision was taken, on Thursday, in order to strengthen the counter-insurgency (CI) grid and for maintaining law and order situation in the state.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that the Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops in the valley has created a fear psychosis in people and there’s no dearth of security forces in Kashmir.

As per the BJP manifesto, the party is “committed to annulling Article 35A” of the Constitution of India as the provision is “discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The article provides special rights and privileges to the natives of Jammu and Kashmir.