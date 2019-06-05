Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a veiled attack on Wednesday while addressing the gathering during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at Red Road in Kolkata.

“There is nothing to be scared. Muddai Lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai. Sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh but later it fades away. Don’t be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away,” the TMC chief said.

Adding, she said, “Tyaag ka naam hai Hindu, Imaan ka naam hai Musalman, Pyaar ka naam hai Isaai, Sikhon ka naam hai Balidan. Ye hai hamara pyaara Hindustan. Iski raksha humlog karenge. Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega. Ye hamara slogan hai.”

The West Bengal CM’s remarks came a day after the BJP upped the ante against her and said that the Trinamool Congress may not be able to complete its term and the government in the state would fall on its own.

Speaking to the media, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said, “I don’t think Mamata ji will go on till 2021, saying anything now would be premature, we are preparing for 2021 but this government will fall on its own.”

He also called Banerjee ‘an arrogant administrator’ and said that the party has lost its golden opportunity to serve the people of Bengal, despite being voted to power for two consecutive terms.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday mocked the saffron party’s new ‘Jai Maha Kali’ slogan, saying the saffron camp has replaced its ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan as its TRP is on a downward slide after the elections.

Notably, the BJP had on Monday said Bengal is the land of Maha Kali and the party’s slogans in the state will be ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Maha Kali’.

“They (BJP) have decided to change the slogan from Jai Shri Ram to Jai Maha Kali as the TRP of Ram is on a downward slide. They are mixing religion with politics,” Abhishek, who is also the nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, said while addressing a protest rally against fuel price hike.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP in Bengal bagged 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, while the TMC’s tally came down to 22.