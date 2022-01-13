New Delhi: Days after Salil Tripathi, a Zomato delivery executive lost his life after his bike was allegedly hit by a drunk police constable’s car in the national capital, Deepinder Goyal, founder of the largest food aggregator app has extended his condolences on Twitter with an insurance grant of Rs 10 lakh. In addition to this, Zomato employees have also collectively contributed Rs 12 lakhs towards the grieving family’s future.Also Read - Zomato Delivery Guy Killed After Drunk Cop's Car Hits Him in Delhi's Rohini

"We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family", Goyal tweeted along with a note.

In the note, Goyal informed that Zomato's team is personally taking care of the family of the deceased at the moment. ".. we have been at the hospital with the family since the night of the accident, and have helped with ongoing expenses (e.g. funeral expenses) etc.," it read.

“After the family is past the grieving, Zomato will make every effort to provide a job to Salil’s wife Sucheta if she wants it so that she can run the household and support her 10-year-old’s son education going forward. We are also very grateful for all the overwhelming concern and kindness shared towards Salil’s family. Needless to say, we continue to be there for the bereaved family to ensure they have the financial and emotional support required in this difficult time,” added Goyal.

The mishap took place on Saturday night when Salil Tripathi, who was waiting for a food order was crushed to death by a Delhi police constable, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. As per the reports, Tripathi was the sole breadwinner of his family. He had lost his father last year during the deadly second Covid wave.

“A Zomato delivery executive died after a police constable, who was driving a car allegedly under alcohol influence hit his bike in Budh Vihar, Rohini on Saturday. The victim was the lone bread earner of his family. His father died of Covid. The constable has been arrested,” a Delhi Police official statement read.