Jodhpur Clashes: Amid the tense situation in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in several to avoid any untoward incident. “In view of clashes in Jodhpur, the district administration imposes a curfew from today (1 pm) to May 4th midnight”, reads an official statement. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who turned 74 on Tuesday, has given his birthday celebrations a miss and called a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation across the state.Also Read - Rajasthan CM Inspects Development Work at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds a meeting with officials in connection with the clashes that broke out in Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/CY4easF8Rp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 3, 2022

Earlier in the day, he had also appealed to citizens of the state to maintain peace. Taking to Twitter, he had said,”Clashes between two communities at Jalori Gate are unfortunate. Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make an appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in creating law and order. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs.”

जालौरी गेट, जोधपुर पर दो गुटों में झड़प से तनाव पैदा होना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। प्रशासन को हर कीमत पर शांति एवं व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

Jodhpur Clashes: Keypoints To This Big Story

Due to appeasement politics peace,law&order situation was disturbed in the state. It was clear from Karauli incident that such incidents are done under govt protection. Why does this type of incident happen only during Congress rule?, said Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia.

“I want to appeal to people to maintain peace… I’ve instructed police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we’ve to maintain brotherhood,” said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan: Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area pic.twitter.com/6IGhmVmmPX — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 3, 2022

Rajasthan Police detained three persons in connection with the Jodhpur clash that took place earlier today.

CM Gehlot has called a high-level meeting with DGP and other officials regarding the law and order situation in the state, in the wake of recent clashes in Jodhpur.

The situation is under control, flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We’re looking into it (on flag hosting incident): Navjyoti Gogoi, Police Commissioner, Jodhpur

What Led to The Incident?

The violent clashes between two communities broke out before Eid and Akshaya Tritiya celebrations in the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who appealed to the people to maintain peace. Police said that the two sides clashed with each other over the installation of a religious flag atop the statue of a freedom fighter. Earlier on April 2, incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism were reported from Rajasthan’s Karauli on April 2.