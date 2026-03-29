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Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express big update: New railway station added after Phulera - Check full list of stations, timings, route

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express big update: New railway station added after Phulera – Check full list of stations, timings, route

A new stoppage has been added to the Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. With this, the train will now stop at a total of nine railway stations instead of the earlier eight. Check details about the train and the new stoppage here

The train will now make a stoppage at nine stations.

The Ministry of Railways has revised the stoppages of the Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high-speed train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 last year, while commercial operations for it began on September 27.

Notably, the development will come into effect from March 29.

Details of the Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Running as train numbers 26481 and 26482, the Jodhpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express travels 606 km in just over 8 hours (8 hours and 5 minutes). The train operates six days a week with the exception of Tuesday. It is being maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

What is the new stoppage that has been added?

The train which earlier made a stoppage at eight stations, will now make an additional stop at Gandhinagar Jodhpur station on the route on a trial basis. The nine stops include Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, and Gurgaon stations.

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The announcement was made by Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway. He said, “For the convenience of rail passengers, the Railways has introduced a trial stoppage for the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express (running six days a week) at Gandhinagar Jaipur Station, effective until further orders.”

What are the timings of the train?

The Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26481) leaves Jodhpur at 05:30 hrs, stops at Jaipur at 09:20 hrs for a brief halt until 09:25 hrs, and reaches Delhi Cantt at 13:30 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 26482 departs Delhi Cantt at 15:10 hrs, halts at Jaipur at 19:00 hrs while leaving at 19:05 hrs, and arrives in Jodhpur at 23:20 hrs.

Now, the Train No. 26481, the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, will arrive at Gandhinagar Jaipur Station at 09:34 hrs and depart at 09:36 hrs with effect from March 29. Similarly, Train No. 26482, the Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Gandhinagar Jaipur Station at 18:37 hrs and depart at 18:39 hrs.

Worm found in the food of Vande Bharat train

In the most recent case, a worm was found in the food served onboard the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat, which occurred on March 15. Following the incident, the Ministry of Railways has taken strict action against the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) that was responsible for providing the food onboard the train.

In a letter dated March 25 to the IRCTC Chairman, the Railway Board said a passenger complaint about a worm found in food served on Train No. 21896 PNBE–TATA Vande Bharat Express on March 15, 2026, has been taken very seriously. Following the investigation, a fine of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on IRCTC.

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