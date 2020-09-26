Lockdown news: Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, Jodhpur district administration has decided to impose weekend lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 59 Lakh-mark, Deaths Stand at 93,379; Recovery Rate Reaches 82% | Key Points

As per the notification released by the district administration, the lockdown came into effect last night at 10 PM. It will will remain in force till 5am Monday. Essential services have been exempted from this lockdown.

The order stated that the shutdown will be extended across 20 villages located on Jodhpur's periphery.

A district administrative official asserted that people were not following COVID-19 guidelines, due to which the cases soared. People should not forget to wear mask and maintain social distance until a vaccine against the novel coronavirus is developed.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 2,010 coronavirus cases on Friday while the state’s death toll due to the infection rose to 1,412 with 15 more fatalities.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 rose 1,24,730 in Rajasthan. The number of active cases stood at 19,030.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 316 till now, followed by 140 in Jodhpur, 107 in Bikaner, 100 in Ajmer, 96 in Kota, 78 in Bharatpur, 58 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 45 in Udaipur, 38 in Alwar, 29 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.