Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jogindernagar Assembly constituency, which lies in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, comes under Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Hoping to retain its seat, the BJP has fielded party’s current MLA Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar. Voting for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single-phased manner on November 12. The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8.Also Read - Bhoranj: BJP's Long Held Citadel Will Hold Ground In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls?

Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency: It’s BJP vs Congress vs AAP

Prakash Rana, the current MLA from Jogindernagar, has been given ticket by the BJP. Prakash Rana had won the Jogindernagar seat in 2017 Himachal Pradesh Election as an independent candidate. Rana later joined BJP. There have been reports that BJP may face factionalism after the party denied ticket to former minister Gulab Singh Thakur. Gulab Singh Thakur, a senior BJP leader, had won the Jogindernagar seat twice in 2012 and 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. BJP’s Prakash Rana will face Congress candidate Surendra Pal Thakur and AAP’s Ravider Paul Singh to retain his seat.

JOGINDERNAGAR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY AT GLANCE

  • Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)
  • Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Key Candidates

  • Prakash Rana – BJP
  • Surendra Pal Thakur – Congress
  • Ravider Paul Singh – AAP

Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency: A look at the history

2017Prakash RanaIND31214
2012Gulab Singh ThakurBJP30092
2007Gulab SinghBJP26926
2003Surender PalINC24518
1998Gulab SinghINC13862
1993Gulab SinghINC18412
1990Gulab SinghINC15924
1985Ratan LalIND12790
1982Gulab SinghIND8586
1977Ghulab SinghJNP5705

Brief: Can BJP hold onto Jogindernagar seat in 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election? Or will Congress wrest power from BJP? Will AAP spell magic? Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 and Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022.