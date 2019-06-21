New Delhi: Former Telugu Desam Party leader YS Chowdary who joined Bharatiya Janata Party yesterday said that he joined the party to get involved in nation-building exercise.

“I am not a career politician and the people of the nation are with BJP,” said Chowdary.

Yesterday, Parliamentarians YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and G Mohan Rao met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and submitted their resignation from the TDP.

Chowdary, a former central Minister, and Ramesh were considered close to Chandrababu Naidu. The two MPs had faced a series of searches by Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in recent months.

In their letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman, the TDP MPs wrote that they were “inspired and encouraged by the impeccable leadership of Narendra Modi” and were merging with the BJP.

The strength of TDP MPs in the upper house of the Parliament has now fallen to two after four resigned today.

“We fought with BJP only for Special Category Status & state’s interests. We sacrificed Central Ministers for Special Status, condemn attempts of BJP to weaken TDP. The crisis is not new to the party. Leaders & cadre have nothing to be nervous about,” said Chandrababu Naidu in a message to TDP leaders and cadre.

(With Inputs from Agencies)