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Jorhat Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Can Congress Gaurav Gogoi grab this seat from BJPs Hitendra Nath Goswami?

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Jorhat Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Can Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi grab this seat from BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami?

Jorhat constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party for More than 10 years now. Incumbent MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami is the bastion of the seat. It remains to be seen whether BJP can retain this seat or not

The competition is between BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami (left) and Gaurav Gogoi from Congress (right).

Jorhat Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes will begin for the Jorhat Assembly constituency at 8 am today (May 4). In Upper Assam, Jorhat holds political significance and has often witnessed closely fought electoral battles.The constituency forms part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment and has long been a stronghold influenced by established regional and national party dynamics.

Main contestants in Jorhat constituency

The high-profile seat in Upper Assam will be closely watched as the main contest is between BJP veteran Hitendra Nath Goswami and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Hitendra Nath Goswami is a five-time MLA and senior BJP leader who previously represented the constituency three times as an AGP candidate before joining the BJP in 2014. Gaurav Gogoi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP and prominent Congress leader, is contesting the Assembly polls from Jorhat for the first time. He currently leads the Congress-led opposition alliance of six parties.

Also Read: ‘Pawan Khera ko main peda bana dunga’: Moments when Assam CM Himanta Biswa grabbed media attention for his remarks

All about Jorhat constituency

The incumbent MLA of the Jorhat Assembly constituency is BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami. Jorhat is one of the 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam. The seat is reserved for the General category, and 5.81 per cent of the population is SC. The voter base totals 1,48,280, comprising 70,897 males and 77,382 females.

Jorhat voted on April 9, 2026, in the single-phase Assam Assembly elections, with counting due today (May 4, 2026).

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