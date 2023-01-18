Home

Joshimath Crisis: 44 More Buildings Develop Cracks, ‘NTPC Go Back’ Chorus Grows Louder | Top Updates

Cracks have appeared in at least 826 structures of the city, out of which 165 have been declared unsafe.

Joshimath Crisis

Joshimath Sinking: Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. At Least 44 houses developed cracks in Joshimath due to land subsidence in last 24 hours. This includes five-room rest house of the Public Works Department which is in a dilapidated condition.

According to an IANS report, the labourers in the premises were shifted to a safer place when more cracks appeared on the night of January 14. The cracks in the banquet hall of a hotel owned by the former Head Priest of Badrinath, Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal have widened.

PWD’s Executive Engineer Surendra Patwal informed that cracks had increased in several houses in Singhdhaar ward and Manoharbaag. Suraj Kaparwan, a resident of Manoharbaag ward, said that the cracks in the fields were widening.

So far, cracks have appeared in 826 buildings in the city area.

Joshimath Crisis: Top Updates:

Power Minister R.K. Singh said that NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project has nothing to do with the land subsidence issue being faced in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town, the problem is with the area’s land.

People staying in temporary relief camps in subsidence-hit Joshimath have sought permanent rehabilitation at a safe location where they do not have to face the same crisis again.

Several residents and activists are calling for the National Thermal Power Corporation to shut down its activities in the region, alleging that one of its projects contributed to subsidence in the area.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Centre must take steps on a war-footing to protect the resident of the tiny hill town in Uttarakhand.