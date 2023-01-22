Home

Joshimath Crisis: 863 Buildings With Cracks, 181 Placed In ‘Unsafe’ Zone; DM Conducts On-Spot Inspection

Joshimath: The demolition of ‘unsafe’ buildings in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand resumed on Saturday as the weather improved, even as the number of buildings with cracks rose to 863, according to the district administration. Out of 863 buildings, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone due to land subsidence. So far 274 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres.

“So far 863 buildings have been identified by the district administration where cracks have been found due to land subsidence. Out of this, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone,” he said.

The DM’s statement came after he conducted an on-spot inspection of the land identified in village Dhaka regarding the displacement of subsidence-affected people.

Joshimath, Uttarakhand | DM Himanshu Khurana conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the land identified in village Dhaka regarding the displacement of Joshimath disaster-affected people pic.twitter.com/auVE7ILi5I — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2023

The demolition exercise was temporarily halted on Friday due to bad weather following heavy snowfall and rain, adding to the woes of people living in temporary relief camps. “Providing relief to the affected people in Joshimath is among the top priorities of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at present,” an official release here said.

Adequate arrangements have been made at the temporary relief centres for the affected people to protect them from cold.

Heaters and blowers have been supplied to 76 families, thermal wears to 110 people, hot water bottles to 175, woollen caps to 516, warm socks to 280 and shawls to 196 people, it said.

Foodgrain kits have been supplied to 771 people, blankets to 601 and daily use kits to 114 people, the release added.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, appears on the edge of a precipice with gaping cracks appearing on buildings, roads and public facilities. The state government faces an uphill task providing relief and rehabilitating the affected families in brutal winter.