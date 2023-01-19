Home

Joshimath Crisis: Worried About Badrinath Riches, Temple Committee Bans Activity Inside Narsingh Temple

The move comes in the wake of concerns over the riches of Badrinath safeguarded at Narsingh temple.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee issued an order banning any event/activity inside Narsingh Temple complex.

Joshimath Crisis Latest Update: Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, on Thursday, issued an order to stop any event/activity without prior permission in the Narsingh Temple complex located in Joshimath. The move comes in the wake of concerns over the riches of Badrinath safeguarded at Narsingh temple. Though the temple authority believes that it’s not in any imminent danger as of now they are still looking for an alternative place to safeguard the riches containing a considerable quantity of gold and silver besides other offerings that can be kept in case the situation in the town worsens further.

Areas like Singdhar ward and JP colony, which are the worst-hit areas, are just a few kilometres away from Narsingh Temple. The riches of Badrinath are also brought down to the Narsingh temple during winter.

“There are no cracks yet in the Narsingh temple and its premises. But as a precautionary step we have made an alternative plan as to where to shift the riches if it becomes inevitable,” Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay told PTI.

Demolition Of Damaged Buildings Underway In Joshimath

The demolition of damaged buildings is currently underway in Joshimath after dangerous cracks appeared in various buildings and structures in the pilgrim town due to land subsidence.