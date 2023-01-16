Home

Joshimath Crisis Worsens: Number of Buildings With Cracks Surges to 849, 165 in Danger Zone

According to officials, the number of buildings developing cracks in the town rose to 849, out of which 165 are located in the danger zone.

New Delhi: The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti on Monday urged the Centre to take over the relief and rehabilitation work in Joshimath as it accused the Uttarakhand government of adopting a “lackadaisical” approach. As many as 849 buildings have developed cracks in subsidence-hit Joshimath and of these, a total of 165 are located in the danger zone.

According to officials, the number of buildings developing cracks in the town rose to 849, out of which 165 are located in the danger zone. A total of 800 people, belonging to 237 families, have so far been shifted to safety by the district administration, according to the daily bulletin of the Disaster Management Authority.

They said 615 rooms in 83 places have been identified as temporary relief camps in the town in which 2,190 people can be accommodated. Besides, 491 rooms in 20 buildings have been identified as temporary relief camps in Pipalkoti outside Joshimath municipal area where 2,205 people can stay, they said.

The district administration has so far distributed Rs 301.77 lakh worth interim assistance to 396 affected families. “Around 284 food kits, 360 blankets, 842 litres of milk, 55 heaters/blowers, 36 daily use kits, and 642 other relief materials have been distributed to the affected,” an official sad.

Joshimath Crisis Deepens: Activists Write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JBSS convenor Atul Sati accused the state government of ignoring its warnings about the imminent disaster for 14 months and dealing with it now at a snail’s pace. “The crisis has endangered the very existence of a historic town, but the relief and rescue operations being carried out by the state government are devoid of any urgency,” it said.

“We demand from the Prime Minister that the relief-rehabilitation and stabilisation work in Joshimath is taken over by the Centre to secure the lives and interest of people,” the letter said.

About Joshimath Crisis:

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, appears on the edge of a precipice with gaping cracks appearing on buildings, roads and public facilities. The state government faces an uphill task providing relief and rehabilitating the affected families in brutal winter.