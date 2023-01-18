Home

News

India

Joshimath Land Subsidence Not Linked To Tunneling For Tapovan Project, Claims NTPC

Joshimath Land Subsidence Not Linked To Tunneling For Tapovan Project, Claims NTPC

Joshimath Sinking: The NTPC officials claimed that the area in which blasting will be carried out is at a distance of 11 km from the city.

NTPC officials said that it was "wrong" to link the land subsidence with the NTPC project.

Joshimath Sinking Latest Update: The National Thermal Power Corporation on Wednesday claimed that the land subsidence in Joshimath is not linked to tuneling for the Tapovan project. Refuting the claims of the locals, NTPC Tapovan Chief General Manager Rajendra Prasad Ahirwar said that the tunnel is not passing through Joshimath, hence there is no possibility of land subsidence due to its construction.

He further claimed that the area in which blasting will be carried out is at a distance of 11 km from the city.

Speaking to the news agency IANS, NTPC’s Additional GM Geology Bhuvnesh Kumar said that no blasting was being done in the tunnel currently and water has not filled in it either. “If tunnelling would have caused land subsidence and cracks in houses, it would have been affected first,” he added.

Kumar further stated that land subsidence had been an old issue in the city and the tunnel, being dug by a boring machine has nothing to do with it.

Both the officials said that it was “wrong” to link the land subsidence with the NTPC project.

Another senior official said that the tunnel is being constructed under “a capable rock”, which does not affect the surrounding rock mass.