Joshimath: Roof of House Collapses in Singh Dhar Ward Courtyard Caves in | 5 Points

Joshimath: A roof of a house, which had already developed cracks collapsed in Singh Dhar of crisis-hit Joshimath on Sunday. Reports claimed that the courtyard of the house also sunk considerably, which has posed a new threat to the surrounding residential buildings.

The house owner, Dinesh Lal had been shifted out of his house on January 3. However, the house where he has taken shelter has also developed cracks.

Confirming the roof collapse, Chamoli district magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, “It was already damaged and the family had vacated it. As per my knowledge, no other residential building in the town has collapsed.”

Joshimath Sinking: 5 Key Developments

Nearly 278 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres and the number of houses in Joshimath that have developed cracks still stands at 863.

An amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed among 261 affected families as interim relief.

Cracks of one to two metre long have devloped on the Badrinath National Highway. Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said that the administration has been keeping a close watch on the land subsidence of the highway.

The Central Building Research Institute began the construction of model pre-fabricated shelters for displaced families in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

One, two and three BHK models of pre-fabricated shelters will soon be built near HDRI, Joshimath, Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha said.