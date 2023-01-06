Joshimath Sinking: Affected Locals Evacuated To Night Shelters, Tourists Banned From Staying In Hotels

The state government has also banned tourists from staying in hotels damaged by landslides.

The Chamoli district administration on Friday instructed authorities to immediately deploy a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the town.

“Affected people are shifted to night shelters. Tourists are banned from staying in hotels damaged by landslides. We are monitoring the situation. In some areas, cracks have occurred due to water coming from below the ground,” Sushil Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Garhwal Division, told ANI.

He further added that the officials are monitoring the entire situation.

Locals on Monday night heard sounds from below the surface of the ground in Joshimath and as the Himalayan town in the Chamoli district of the state is sinking, residents came out to the streets to protest against various government projects in the area.

After the protests, the district administration suspended the widening of the all-weather Char Dham road between Helang and Marwari “until further orders”.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he will visit the affected area on Saturday and also will hold a high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun on Friday evening.

A team of experts, including officials from the administration and State Disaster Management, conducted a door-to-door survey in the areas which were affected by the land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath.

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha started the door-to-door survey in Joshimath.

Out of 561 establishments, 153 in Ravigram ward, 127 in the Gandhinagar ward, 28 in the Marwadi ward, 24 in the Lower Bazaar ward, 52 in the Singhdhar ward, 71 in the Manohar Bagh ward, 29 in the Upper Bazaar ward 27 in the Sunil ward and 50 in Parsari reported cracks, according to Chamoli district administration statement.

The operations of Hotel View and Malari Inn were restricted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, till further orders, the statement added.

On Thursday, a total of nine families were displaced, which includes four families in Joshimath Municipal Corporation, one from Gurudwara Joshimath, one from Tourist Hostel, Manohar Bagh and others. A total of 38 families have been displaced so far.