Joshimath Can’t Take Increasing Pressure, Says Geologist; CM Dhami Orders Evacuation Of 600 Families

Dangerous cracks are appearing in the walls of buildings and several roads are widening in Joshimath.

Joshimath Latest News Today: As hundreds of houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath area on the verge of collapse, a noted geologist said the disaster that hit the Himalayan town has been in the making for years and is set to get worse. Dangerous cracks are appearing in the walls of buildings and several roads are widening in the area, sending huge amounts of water gushing out.

“The subsidence — the sinking of the land in the region — started long back and is still going on. The town was built over the debris of an old landslide. It also falls in Seismic Zone 5 with the highest risk of an earthquake and is equally susceptible to landslides,” Dr Kalachand Sain, noted geologist and director of Dehradun-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, told News18.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered an immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses that have developed huge cracks and are at risk in Joshimath town which is sinking.

“Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations,” Dhami told reporters after reviewing the situation in the sinking town with officials via video conference.

“We are also working on short and long-term plans to address the situation in Joshimath,” he said.

The geologist said that there has been a lot of sub-surface activity happening here and added that High amount of strain energy has accumulated over the years, which gets released in the form of earthquakes and often triggers landslides. “On top of it is the increasing surface pressure due to human activities,” he said.

Despite a strong warning issued in 1976 by the government-instituted Mishra committee, several hotels, restaurants, buildings, and roads were built in the area to cater to tourist needs. Moreover, the poor drainage system has further obstructed the natural flow of water, compelling it to ooze out from unlikely sources.

“We have to let the water take its natural course. The entire drainage system has to be re-planned and it has to be done using impervious construction materials that stop the water from percolating down so that it does not put undue pressure and ooze out of cracks, rendering the land unstable,” he further stated.