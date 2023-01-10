  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Joshimath Crisis: Houses Have Been Marked Red, Demolition To Continue On Wednesday
live

Joshimath Crisis: Houses Have Been Marked Red, Demolition To Continue On Wednesday

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest developments on the Joshimath demolition and evacuation drive. 

Updated: January 10, 2023 9:26 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Repair work underway following collapse of a wall in Joshimath area of Chamoli district (PTI photo)
Repair work underway following collapse of a wall in Joshimath area of Chamoli district (PTI photo)

Joshimath: The residents of Joshimath town were seen getting emotional as they had to bid farewell to their homes ahead of the demolition drive. The demolition of Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View in Joshimath will begin shortly. An SDRF team has been deployed at the spot and announcements are being made through loudspeakers for people to go to safer places. These hotels will be demolished after they were declared unsafe.

Also Read:

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to everyone to work as a team and save the town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured full support to the state government.

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest developments on the Joshimath demolition and evacuation drive. 

Live Updates

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Updates to the LIve Blog are closed now.

  • 7:42 PM IST

    Joshimath Land Subsidence Live: Protesters demonstrate against the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) related constructions near the Joshimath area following incidents of land subsidence

  • 7:42 PM IST

    Joshimath Land Subsidence Live: The demolition of Hotel Malari Inn which has been declared ‘unsafe’ stopped due to protest by locals . “I am not protesting against the demolition of the hotel building but I’m demanding fair compensation from the government,” Thakur Singh Rana said.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    Joshimath Land Subsidence Live: Due to land subsidence, there’re cracks appearing in the land due to which foundation of buildings is quite affected.A seven-storey hotel building’s foundation has weakened & building can’t be repaired that’s why we’re demolishing it:DP Kanungo, Chief Scientist, CBRI

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Joshimath Land Subsidence Live: People have built their homes from hard-earned money but now they have to leave them. Our priority is to keep everybody safe. PM is constantly monitoring the situation. Officials deployed, Army alerted.Cattle shelter to be made too: MoS Defense Ajay Bhatt

  • 3:02 PM IST

    As of now, 678 buildings are marked unsafe. Many vacated & the process is still underway. 8 teams of SDRF, 1 NDRF, 1 extra company of PAC & police officials present there. If needed some areas will be sealed. A scientific study of the area is being done: Uttarakhand DGP

  • 2:38 PM IST

    Angry locals protest against NTPC-related constructions near the Joshimath

  • 2:27 PM IST

    Joshimath Locals Get Teary-Eyed Ahead Of Demolition Drive

  • 11:55 AM IST

    Joshimath land subsidence: Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt reaches Joshimath in Uttarakhand. Discussions are being held with the administrative officials at the Army base regarding the situation in Joshimath.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    Fresh Cracks Appear On Houses In Karnaprayag

    Fresh cracks were seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Karnaprayag is over 80 kilometres away from Joshimath. More than 50 houses there have developed fissures. The town has around 50,000 residents and is downhill from Joshimath.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 10, 2023 10:42 AM IST

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 9:26 PM IST