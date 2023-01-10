Top Recommended Stories
Joshimath Crisis: Houses Have Been Marked Red, Demolition To Continue On Wednesday
Stay tuned to this space for all the latest developments on the Joshimath demolition and evacuation drive.
Joshimath: The residents of Joshimath town were seen getting emotional as they had to bid farewell to their homes ahead of the demolition drive. The demolition of Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View in Joshimath will begin shortly. An SDRF team has been deployed at the spot and announcements are being made through loudspeakers for people to go to safer places. These hotels will be demolished after they were declared unsafe.
Also Read:
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to everyone to work as a team and save the town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured full support to the state government.
Stay tuned to this space for all the latest developments on the Joshimath demolition and evacuation drive.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.