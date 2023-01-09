Joshimath Declared DISASTER PRONE. What We Know So Far

Joshimath has been declared "disaster-prone" area as buildings in the holy town of Uttarakhand developed more cracks.

Joshimath officially declared landslide subsidence zone. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Even as more buildings developed major cracks in Joshimath, the holy town of Uttarakhand has been declared “disaster-prone” area. Photos and videos from the site showed the town at its most vulnerable state as many people are set to lose their homes they built and the dreams they dreamt. Amid this, two teams from the central government is visiting Joshimath to review the situation, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said.

“The Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone. Two teams from the central government, including a team from the Jal Shakti ministry, are arriving here. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath and nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to the affected people,” the Chamoli DM said.

Joshimath land subsidence | Affected people need patience & morale support. We’ve invited people with different expertise – from astrologers to dharma shastris. They’ve told us about the rituals to protect Jyotirmath. We’ll begin rituals today: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati pic.twitter.com/hhpDRlR2O7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023

Joshimath Sinking – Top Developments

Khurana said immediate inspection will be conducted by the administration if a need arises. According to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority, 603 buildings in Joshimath town have developed cracks so far. A total of 68 families have been ‘temporarily’ displaced, officials said.

In the Joshimath city area, 229 rooms have been temporarily identified as habitable, with the capacity estimated at 1271. The administration has also ordered an immediate evacuation of residents from areas prone to excessive landslides and deemed unsafe, after considering the risk to life and property, under sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act.

The ongoing construction work under the NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad Hydroelectric Project has been stopped with immediate effect, till further orders. Ho Hare Helang bypass construction work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also been banned with immediate effect, till further orders.

The district administration on Sunday distributed necessary assistance funds for essential household items to the affected families. While the cause of the apparent subsidence in the holy town is unclear, an Emeritus scientist at the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), DM Banerjee, blamed the prevailing situation on the construction of roads and tunnels for a nearby hydroelectric project.