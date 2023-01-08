Joshimath Sinking: Shankaracharya Matth Develops Cracks; PMO To Hold High-Level Meeting

The Shankaracharya Matth - one of the Hindu monasteries in Uttarakhand's Joshimath - has developed cracks, triggering a scare in the religious institute.

Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Matth, has cited the "development" as the cause of the calamity in the holy town of Uttarakhand. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Tense situation continue to prevail in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as more cracks develop in several houses. The Shankaracharya Matth – one of the Hindu monasteries – has also developed cracks, triggering a scare in the religious institute. A high-level meeting will be held by the officials at Prime Minister Office in view of the situation in Joshimath.

According to the Jyotirmath administration, these cracks have increased in the last 15 days. Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Matth, has cited the “development” as the cause of the calamity in the holy town of Uttarakhand.

“Development has now become a reason for destruction as hydroelectric power projects, and tunnels have affected our town. There were no cracks before 15 days, but these days the cracks are continuously increasing in Matth,” Vishwapriyananda said while talking to ANI.

Uttarakhand | Situation in Joshimath remains grim as buildings & structures continue to develop cracks Building of our math has developed cracks. Development has now become reason for destruction as hydroelectric power projects, tunnels have affected our town: Admin, Jyotirmath pic.twitter.com/EROJ4hdhWn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2023

Joshimath sinking – Top developments

More families have been evacuated from Joshimath – the holy town of Uttarakhand – and shifted to relief camps and several houses developed cracks and is on the verge of collapse. Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, families were reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.

“PMO to hold a high-level meeting on Joshimath. Principal Secretary to PM, Dr PK Mishra will hold a high-level review with Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of the government and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon,” according to a report by news agency ANI.

“The district administration has made arrangements for the families affected by the natural calamity to stay in safe relief camps,” the administration said on Sunday.

District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana visited the relief camps last night and took stock of the arrangements. “If there is any requirement, it is being made available immediately,” he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families. The chief minister also visited houses in which huge cracks have appeared on the walls and ceilings.

According to the District Disaster Management Department, cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town.

The teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, Chamoli Chief Development Officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said.