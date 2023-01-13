Home

News

India

Joshimath Crisis: No Homes Demolished, 99 More Families Moved to Safe Locations | What Happened So Far

Joshimath Crisis: No Homes Demolished, 99 More Families Moved to Safe Locations | What Happened So Far

Meanwhile, an assessment for the rehabilitation of the families impacted due to this crisis is underway. Key decisions in the matter are expected soon.

Malari Inn demolition will be completed in 7 to 10 days.

Joshimath Crisis: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that so far no homes have been demolished and a survey team is on the ground to assess the situation. So far 99 families have been safely evacuated from the danger area, the chief minister said. Meanwhile, an assessment for the rehabilitation of the families impacted due to this crisis is underway. Key decisions in the matter are expected soon. The Uttarakhand government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh for those who have been hit by the crisis.

Malari Inn Demolition Begins

The demolition of the Malari Inn hotel in Joshimath started with the removal of non-structural things from the building. It will take 7-10 days to demolish it and will be done through the technique called mechanical dismantling, said DP Kanungo, Chief scientist, CBRI.

Uttarakhand | Malari Inn hotel to be demolished by the administration in Joshimath We’re removing non-structural things from the building. It will take 7-10 days to demolish it and will be done through the technique called mechanical dismantling: DP Kanungo,Chief scientist, CBRI pic.twitter.com/9ZLiPx0g4o — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2023

Nainital HC On Joshimath Crisis

Nainital High Court, while hearing an application filed in a PIL regarding the frequent landslides in Joshimath yesterday, directed the inclusion of disaster management experts Dr Piyush Rautela and Dr MPS Bisht in the committee of experts formed by the govt.

The court has instructed the committee to present its report in a sealed envelope before the court within two months. The court has also ordered the government to strictly implement the ban on construction in Joshimath, Uttarakhand.

Joshimath At Risk Of Sinking Entirely, ISRO Makes Scary Revelation

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink. According to the report, the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days.