Joshimath: Uttarakhand Govt Waives Off Power, Water Bills; To Give Rs 4000 In Cash To Affected Families

Families and affected individuals in Joshimath's land subsidence will get Rs 4000 in cash for payment of rent and water, power bills waived.

Joshimath affected families to get compensation.

Joshimath Sinking: Families affected due to land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath will get six-month waiver on electricity and water bills and Rs 4000 in cash, the state government announced on Friday. It also decided to conduct a study on the carrying capacity of all towns located in the hills.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the construction of prefabricated houses for short-term rehabilitation of the affected people of Joshimath at identified locations in Koti Farm, Pipalkoti, Gauchar, Gaukh Selang, and Dhak villages after their survey.

HOLD REPAYMENT OF BANK LOANS OWED BY THOSE AFFECTED

It also decided to put on hold repayment of bank loans owed by the affected people for one year. The cooperative banks will implement the one-year moratorium on repayment of loans immediately, while the state government will request the Centre to ask commercial banks to take a similar measure for the affected people in Joshimath, chief secretary SS Sandhu said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet decided to increase the amount being given by the state government to the affected families for payment of rent from Rs 4,000 per month to Rs 5,000 per month. It will be increased further on the recommendation of the District Magistrate. People in Joshimath have been complaining that Rs 4,000 for rent is too low.

Each affected family staying in temporary relief camps built in hotels and residential units will be paid Rs 950 per room per day for their accommodation besides Rs 450 per head per day for expenses. Besides, they will also get Rs 80 per day to buy feed for big animals and Rs 45 for small ones.

Long and short term relief measures can be taken up out of the state government’s own resources till the time a package is allocated by the centre, Sandhu said. The amount will be adjusted when the package is received from the Centre.

The cabinet also decided that Chief Minister can take a call on allocating works related to treatment of toe-erosion and subsidence to either the irrigation department or WAPCOS Ltd in Gurugram, Haryana. “It would depend on which of the two submits the DPR first and is ready to carry out the works in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode,” Sandhu said.