New Delhi: A 29-year-old journalist working with a Tamilian TV channel was brutally attacked with sickles by two men outside his house on the outskirts of Tamil Nadu capital Chennai for allegedly reporting on criminal activities of a local gang. Moses, a resident of Kundrathur in Kancheepuram district, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.

According to The News Minute, Moses worked as a reporter with the Tamilian TV channel where he hosted a special show called ‘Sirappu Paarvai’ revolving around undercover operations to expose criminal networks in the district. Also Read - Tamil Nadu to Ban Online Games Played With Money: CM Palaniswami

However, one such reportage on a local gang involved in the encroachment of land and sale of ‘ganja’ got him into trouble and he started getting threats. Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

In his interview to The News Minute, the victim’s father said that on Sunday night, two men had approached Moses while he was leaving the house, asking him for directions. Minutes later, he heard a loud cry and found Moses in a pool of blood. The duo who attacked had fled the scene by then.

Moses was immediately taken to Chromepet Government Hospital, but by the time they reached he had already died due to excessive blood loss.

Later, the Somangalam police registered a complaint and arrested four men, member of a local gang, in connection to the land encroachment and sale of ‘ganja’ as well as Moses’ murder. An investigation is still underway.