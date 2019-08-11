Lucknow: A journalist, who was arrested for sharing an ‘objectionable’ post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, crossed the line again when he compared Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat with British General Reginald Dyer, infamous for Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Prashant Kanojia tweeted an image where he posted the picture of General Rawat beside General Dyer and captioned it as Kashmir and Jallianwala respectively.

He tried to insinuate that General Rawat’s role in Kashmir is similar to that of Dyer, who had ordered the massacre in Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919, when hundreds of civilians were killed including women and children.

The tweet is no longer available and it is not clear whether the tweet has been deleted by Kanojia or the Twitter has taken it off, but it certainly was in bad taste, especially for a highly decorated Army chief.

General Rawat, with lots of experience in high altitude warfare and who spent ten years conducting counter-insurgency operations, has been awarded for gallantry and distinguished service with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Navdeep Singh, a former military reservist and High Court lawyer called the tweet as Cheap, loathsome, abhorrent, shameful.

In June, Kanojia was arrested by UP police and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him at Hazratganj police station, under IPC section 500 and 66 IT Act, in which it was alleged that the accused made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.

Later, the Supreme Court asked the government to release him immediately, questioning the grounds of arrest. But the Court’s observation also made it clear that probably he should not have published or written that tweet.

The tweet comes at a time when the Indian Army is not only fighting at the Line of Control against unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan but also at a time when they are working along with disaster management teams to rescue people from the flood-affected areas.