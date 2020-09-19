New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate, and claimed that they were paying huge amounts of money to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma for allegedly passing sensitive information to “Chinese intelligence”. Also Read - Delhi Police's Special Cell Probing Cyber Attack on NIC, MEITY

“Special Cell has arrested a freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma, for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. One Chinese lady and her Nepalese associate have also been arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Chinese intelligence tasked the journalist for conveying sensitive information in lieu of large amounts of money,” the police told news agency Press Trust of India. Also Read - Delhi Riots Case: 15 People Named in 17,500-Page Chargesheet Filed By Delhi Police

“Huge number of mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating/sensitive material have been recovered from them,” the police added. Also Read - Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Sent to 10 Days Police Custody Over Northeast Delhi Riots

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a freelance journalist, who was found in possession of defence-related classified documents, in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act.

The journalist, Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

“He was found to be in possession of some classified defence-related documents. The investigation is in progress and further details will be shared in due course,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav had said on Friday.