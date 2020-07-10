New Delhi: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday ordered an immediate replacement of the medical superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre based of the report of a four-member enquiry committee set up to examine the suicide of a journalist on July 6. The journalist, Tarun Sisodiya jumped off the fourth floor of the trauma centre. Also Read - Bizarre! Bareilly Man Wants to Take Last Look at Sister's Face at AIIMS Mortuary, Finds Another Body

The 37-year-old Delhi journalist was being treated for COVID-19 at the trauma centre. He used to work for a Hindi daily and lived with his wife and two children in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura.

Bringing allegations against the treatment about which the journalist reportedly whatsapped his collegues, journalists have been seeking a judicial probe into the death.

The union minister, however, said the committee did not find any mala fide.