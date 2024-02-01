JP Nadda All Set For A Two-Day Visit To Himachal Pradesh On February 3

BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on February 3rd and 4th, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP Chief JP Nadda

Shimla(ANI): The Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that BJP national president JP Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur, while addressing a press conference in Shimla on Thursday, said that the BJP chief will visit the state on February 3rd and 4th adding that the party leaders and workers are enthusiastic about his visit.

Trending Now

“JP Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on the 3rd and 4th of February in Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala. In Kangra, we will do a big programme to welcome him. He will also hold a meeting on the 4th to discuss strategies for elections in the state,” Thakur said.

Speaking on the union interim budget presented today in Parliament, Thakur said that it is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India the third largest economy in the world by 2029.

“India is growing and moving towards a developed Bharat and with a rapid speed the Indian economy has come to fifth rank from the 10th. By 2029, India will be 3rd largest economy in the world. The country would lead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a strong leader of the country and popular leader of the world,” Jai Ram Thakur said.

You may like to read

“Vote on account interim budget has been presented by the Union Finance Minister. During the 10 years of government under the leadership of PM Modi, India has taken a lead globally. He has resolved many issues, be it aggregation of Article 370 or be it Ram Temple construction or development and welfare schemes for the poor. The GST collection is double, 78 lakh people benefited with the Swanidhi schemes and no income slab has been increased so far,” Thakur added.

Thakur alleged that the Congress leadership in Himachal Pradesh has started raising questions against their government as the one year of Congress government has been a complete failure in the state.

“As far as Himachal Pradesh is concerned we see the state government has completed 14 months, the state congress Chief and other leaders have said that the workers are not in good condition and they are not happy with the functioning of the government. The acting president of the party in the state has also raised questions on the issue of employment,’ Thakur alleged.

“The people in power are questioning it, they call it ‘Sukh ki sarkar’ but their people are not feeling happy. Seven categories are there who are protesting in various locations in the state, appointments are not being given, results are not being declared, he has closed several institutes but nothing is being given to the public. All development works are stopped,” he added.

He said that due to the lack of a conducive atmosphere, the industrial units are forced to leave the state.

“Industries are forced to leave from Himachal Pradesh. The industry minister is touring Dubai. The industrial units do not find any conducive atmosphere and good conditions to function. The government is imposing a tax on tourist vehicles. We are already under a big loss due to natural disasters, tourists are forced to go to other states in the country,” Thakur added. (ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.